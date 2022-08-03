Deals
Hottest Huntsville July on record

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With an average temperature of 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit, Huntsville has just experienced the hottest July ever recorded.

According to the National Weather Service, July’s average temperature recorded at the Huntsville airport was 2.9 degrees warmer than the average.

Warm overnight temperatures played a large role in the record-high average temperatures according to the National Weather Service.

July also saw only one day with a temperature recorded under 70 degrees, on July 15 temperatures reached 68 degrees. There were also 2.87 fewer inches of rain than normal.

Top 10 hottest Julys since 1907 (temperature in degrees Fahrenheit):

1. 84.2 in 2022

2. 83.9 in 1930

3. 83.7 in 2010

3. (TIED) 83.7 in 1966

5. 83.5 in 1993

6. 83.4 in 2016

6. (TIED) 83.4 in 2015

8. 83.3 in 1969

9. 83.2 in 1954

10. 83.1 in 1951

