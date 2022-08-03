Heat index around 100° with pop-up storms

Good Wednesday morning! Areas of fog are starting to develop in some locations and could be dense in spots, especially in the sheltered valleys and near bodies of water.

Morning temperatures are warm again in the low to middle 70s with a very muggy feel. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the morning into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s with a light south breeze. The heat index will climb to 100 degrees for most of your afternoon. Given the moist airmass in place, isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and early evening. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that do develop. Models are hinting at slightly better storm coverage east of I-65 into NE Alabama later today.

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with pockets of fog developing into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be typical August days with highs reaching the low to middle 90s, the heat index will hover around 100 degrees both afternoons. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are likely to develop for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast looks ok for now with highs staying in the lower 90s with scattered storm chances during the afternoon. There will be plenty of dry hours to spend time outside, but expect some brief interruptions to your outside plans.

