Hatton High School Football asking for helmets

HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hatton High School Football team posted on Twitter that it is facing a helmet shortage and needs help.

In the tweet, the Hatton High School Football team said that it is 26 helmets short of the amount needed. It added that the shortage is not due to poor planning but instead because of an influx of kids in smaller grades.

The team is asking for helmets sizes large to XXL and it is willing to purchase them but the nation is currently facing a shortage.

We are facing a helmet shortage. 26 to be exact



This is not due to poor planning. Rural school, absorbed a consolidated school, influx of kids in smaller grades, etc



PLEASE our kids & our program need help. Size L,XL,XXL



Willing 2 purchase. PLEASE contact@nfl @NCAA@NFHS_Org — Hatton High School Football (@FootballHatton) August 2, 2022

Anyone who is able to help is asked to reach out to Hatton High School Football on Twitter.

