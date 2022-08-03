Deals
Hatton High School Football asking for helmets

The Hatton High School Football team is asking for help in finding helmets for the upcoming...
The Hatton High School Football team is asking for help in finding helmets for the upcoming season.(Hatton High School)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hatton High School Football team posted on Twitter that it is facing a helmet shortage and needs help.

In the tweet, the Hatton High School Football team said that it is 26 helmets short of the amount needed. It added that the shortage is not due to poor planning but instead because of an influx of kids in smaller grades.

The team is asking for helmets sizes large to XXL and it is willing to purchase them but the nation is currently facing a shortage.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to reach out to Hatton High School Football on Twitter.

