Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville

City of Huntsville
City of Huntsville(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through a partnership between Fairway Investments and Triad Properties, land has been purchased near Greenbrier Parkway to develop an industrial park.

The joint venture plans to develop distribution, warehouse and logistics space. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet and there is capability to develop a 650,000 square foot bulk distribution facility.

The area of land provides access to I-65/I-565 and it is near the Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant, Amazon, Vuteq and many other corporations.

Principal of Triad Properties, Fuller McClendon, said the plan is start infrastructure work in the fall.

“Grading plans have been submitted to the City for permitting, and the civil engineering construction plans will be completed in the next three weeks,” McClendon said in a statement. “Early this fall, we plan on starting the infrastructure work along with the construction of a 385,000 square foot industrial-warehouse-distribution building. The facility will provide best in class specifications including 32′ minimum clear height, 60′ speed bays, ESFR sprinklers, with a 185 minimum truck court depth with abundant auto and trailer parking.”

“Fairway has been a trusted partner that treats their relationships with honesty, integrity, and respect,” McClendon added. “Simply put, the Fairway team always does the right thing for the right reasons. Triad has developed more than 5M square feet of industrial properties in Atlanta, Dallas, and Huntsville. We are especially enthused about starting our first building on this strategic Greenbrier Parkway site with Fairway.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

Miles was arrested for a burglary at Scottsboro High School.
20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism.
20-year-old arrested for burglarizing Scottsboro High School
As Madison County Schools return, the focus is on student safety.
Madison County Schools return Wednesday