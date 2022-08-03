Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through a partnership between Fairway Investments and Triad Properties, land has been purchased near Greenbrier Parkway to develop an industrial park.

The joint venture plans to develop distribution, warehouse and logistics space. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet and there is capability to develop a 650,000 square foot bulk distribution facility.

The area of land provides access to I-65/I-565 and it is near the Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant, Amazon, Vuteq and many other corporations.

Principal of Triad Properties, Fuller McClendon, said the plan is start infrastructure work in the fall.

“Grading plans have been submitted to the City for permitting, and the civil engineering construction plans will be completed in the next three weeks,” McClendon said in a statement. “Early this fall, we plan on starting the infrastructure work along with the construction of a 385,000 square foot industrial-warehouse-distribution building. The facility will provide best in class specifications including 32′ minimum clear height, 60′ speed bays, ESFR sprinklers, with a 185 minimum truck court depth with abundant auto and trailer parking.”

“Fairway has been a trusted partner that treats their relationships with honesty, integrity, and respect,” McClendon added. “Simply put, the Fairway team always does the right thing for the right reasons. Triad has developed more than 5M square feet of industrial properties in Atlanta, Dallas, and Huntsville. We are especially enthused about starting our first building on this strategic Greenbrier Parkway site with Fairway.”

