Decatur woman to celebrate her birthday with 11th annual blood donor party
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, August 4, LifeSouth in Decatur will host the 11th Annual Blood Donor Birthday for Angeleck Williams.

Williams uses her birthday as a way to impact the community and since the start of this blood drive 10 years ago 852 people have donated blood. Last year the blood drive saw 139 donors.

According to LifeSouth, all blood types are needed and donors are asked to donate now to ensure local hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses. LifeSouth also reports that this year is difficult as the need for blood to help the patients in local hospitals has increased.

In order to donate, you must be 17 or 16 with parental permission, with a minimum of 110 pounds, have a photo ID and be in good health.

At the blood drive, donors will receive a recognition t-shirt, food, beverages and be entered to win door prizes.

The event will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at LifeSouth’s donor center in Decatur, 2349 Danville Rd SW #120.

Click here for more information about donating.

