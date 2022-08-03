Busting bad breath myths and testing out TikTok famous mouth wash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What foods are more prone to cause bad breath? Unfortunately, it‘s a lot of our favorites.

Dr. Harold Katz, aka, ‘The Bad Breath Doctor’ is known for creating some of the most effective mouthwash on the market, TheraBreath. It has also captured many eyes on TikTok, where dentists and many others are testing it out to see if it’s as good as it claims to be.

Dr. Katz is breaking some bad breath myths on TVL and is putting his own mouthwash to the test!

