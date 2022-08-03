Deals
Barricaded man escapes residence

Madison County SWAT responding to barricade situation
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call of an individual barricaded in a residence on Holt Rd.

Toney Brown is wanted for making threats toward law enforcement and family members along with domestic violence and stalking.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Brown escaped from the barricaded residence before law enforcement entered.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that it requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals after receiving a tip that Brown was barricaded in the residence. The U.S. Marshals then requested the assistance of the Limestone County Special Response Team and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns if people see Brown they should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Brown is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Brown has warrants for two counts of stalking, two counts of violating a protection order and domestic violence menacing.

Brown is 47 years old, 6-foot-3-inches and 180 pounds.

