AEMA hosted Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday state and local leaders attended the Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit held by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA).

According to AEMA, the purpose of the summit was to enhance disaster preparedness in Alabama through resiliency, planning, partnership development and improved communications.

“You know one of the things we wanted to accomplish is get the full of what emergency response is to a disaster typically people understand fire, police, emergency response but what people don’t know is there’s a whole lot more than that,” Huntsville EMA Director Jeff Bidwell said.

During the Summit, leaders explored how building good relationships can improve communications while responding to disasters.

Leaders say building relationships is the most important part of preparing for emergencies.

