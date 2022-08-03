Deals
20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

Miles was arrested for a burglary at Scottsboro High School.
Miles was arrested for a burglary at Scottsboro High School.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage.

Treyden Miles, 20, was identified as the suspect and was later arrested at his residence in Hollywood, Alabama.

Miles was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on a $5,600 bond.

The Scottsboro Police Department says that during the investigation, it determined that Miles was also linked to multiple acts of vandalism.

