20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage.

Treyden Miles, 20, was identified as the suspect and was later arrested at his residence in Hollywood, Alabama.

Miles was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on a $5,600 bond.

The Scottsboro Police Department says that during the investigation, it determined that Miles was also linked to multiple acts of vandalism.

