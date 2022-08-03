2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Miller-Ivory is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Clarke County.

James Kyle Tubbs, 39, was assessed and transported to an area hospital after being the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on Aug. 1. Tubbs is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Walker County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating both incidents.

