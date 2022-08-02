Deals
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?

Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.

You can find some of the best pieces for your own farmhouse at Cedar Grove Farms in Hartselle and check out the Facebook page for live sales.

