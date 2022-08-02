Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Back-to-school time officially kicks off this week, but some students across the state aren’t heading to the bus stop, but instead to the dining room table.

Melanie Barkley, Executive Director of Alabama Virtual Academy says the school is starting to see a plateau in its enrollment.

Last year, it had around 4,200 students statewide, and so far this year around 38,000 are enrolled. Barkley says the pandemic isn’t the driving force behind virtual learning anymore, it’s now parent-student preference.

”I think that it’s their choice and that is where they want to stay. There are various options and of course, the local districts have virtual options. I think the students that want to go virtual are staying virtual. I don’t think it really has anything to do with the pandemic anymore,” said Barkley.

ALVA kicks off the school year next Wednesday, August 10.

