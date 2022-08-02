Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment

Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Back-to-school time officially kicks off this week, but some students across the state aren’t heading to the bus stop, but instead to the dining room table.

Melanie Barkley, Executive Director of Alabama Virtual Academy says the school is starting to see a plateau in its enrollment.

Last year, it had around 4,200 students statewide, and so far this year around 38,000 are enrolled. Barkley says the pandemic isn’t the driving force behind virtual learning anymore, it’s now parent-student preference.

”I think that it’s their choice and that is where they want to stay. There are various options and of course, the local districts have virtual options. I think the students that want to go virtual are staying virtual. I don’t think it really has anything to do with the pandemic anymore,” said Barkley.

ALVA kicks off the school year next Wednesday, August 10.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
One man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb Co.
Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb Co.

Latest News

Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub
Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment
Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Four-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Four-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool