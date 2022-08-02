Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Tuscumbia woman charged with stealing money from elderly man

Polenik allegedly exploited an elderly man of $47,807
Polenik allegedly exploited an elderly man of $47,807(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia woman was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for allegedly stealing money from an elderly man.

According to court documents filed in March, Kristen Lee Polenik, 36, financially exploited an elderly man, taking $47,807 in July 2020.

Polenik was arrested on July 30, but is out on a $15,000 bond according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Her arraignment has been set for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
According to ALEA, Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the...
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

Latest News

Non-profit to give away groceries in Hazel Green
Non-profit to give away groceries in Hazel Green
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
As students return to school, new policies start.
Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school
Huntsville city elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’