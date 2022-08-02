Tuscumbia woman charged with stealing money from elderly man
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia woman was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for allegedly stealing money from an elderly man.
According to court documents filed in March, Kristen Lee Polenik, 36, financially exploited an elderly man, taking $47,807 in July 2020.
Polenik was arrested on July 30, but is out on a $15,000 bond according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Her arraignment has been set for Sept. 8.
