Robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in home

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday evening, Huntsville Police officers noticed Mario Martez Dillard in the Eastbrook Drive area on a bicycle.

Once Dillard saw the officers he ran into a residence on Eastbrook Drive. The officers were aware that Dillard had active felony warrants through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO SWAT responded after a perimeter was set and negotiations were established.

Dillard surrendered peacefully through negotiations and was arrested for Probation Revocation with no bond and robbery third degree through MCSO.

There were no injuries to the officers, civilians or Dillard during his apprehension.

