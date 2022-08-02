Preparing students and drivers for the upcoming school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students are heading back to the classroom, which means more traffic on the road. Schools are starting up and police officers are giving commuters a heads-up on their routes to work.

Decatur and Huntsville police said commuters need to be on alert over the next two weeks, like pay attention to to kids crossing the road to get on or off buses.

HPD Lieutenant Stephen Anderson said the Huntsville Police Department makes a concerted effort to have a police presence in school zones.

“We really make a dedicated effort to get officers inside the school zones to help people remember that school is starting,” Lieutenant Anderson said. “Officer presents are always good to catch people’s attention. We also want to remind drivers that inside the school zones we do exercise a zero-tolerance policy.”

The public information liaison for the Decatur Police Department, Irene Cardenas-Martinez said drivers also need to keep their eyes peeled for the students who walk to school.

“Always be on the lookout for pedestrians, as well there are walkers and kids are small, so we want you to be extra cautious when your driving in the morning,” Cardenas-Martinez said.

Police said to make sure you are keeping a safe distance when traveling near school buses and to watch for cars that may be dropping off or picking up children.

Both police departments are encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time in the mornings over these upcoming weeks so they do not rush.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.