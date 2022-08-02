Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say

Pest control workers in Florida said they found a body inside a home while treating the property for bugs. (Source: WCJB)
By Jordyn Markhoff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man has died in a Florida home while the property was being fumigated for bugs.

WCJB reports Gainesville police officers responded to a house after receiving a call from pest control workers who said they found a body inside the home.

A spokesperson for the police department said pest control was treating the house for bugs.

According to authorities, workers filled the home with poisonous gas on July 28, and when they returned to vent it on Monday, the team found a man dead on the second floor.

When officers got to the scene, they said they couldn’t go into the home because of the chemicals in the air.

Gainesville police haven’t immediately identified the man due to their inability to enter the house, but the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
According to ALEA, Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the...
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

Latest News

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership
HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies
Dale Strong State of the County address
Dale Strong State of the County address
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing