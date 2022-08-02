Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Gaslight Place.
Lewis Edward Williams, Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $275,000 bond.
The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted with the arrest.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.