Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust

Lewis Edward Williams
Lewis Edward Williams(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Gaslight Place.

Drugs seized in Decatur drug bust.
Drugs seized in Decatur drug bust.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Lewis Edward Williams, Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

