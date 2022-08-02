Our favorite food blogger makes some quick, fun school lunches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many students are heading back to school this week, and if you’re looking for some fun ideas to spruce up that lunch box without getting stressed out, you’re in luck.

Stacey Little is known for his blog and website, Southern Bite. There, he shares delicious recipes and ideas for your next meal or get together. Now, he’s taking those meals from Instagram to TVL with some fun but easy lunches!

