Non-profit to give away groceries in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One Generation Away will be bringing its mobile food pantry to Hazel Green this month for anyone that is in need of groceries.

The truck full of produce, pantry staples and more will be at Hazel Green High School on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all food has been given out.

“We just want to bless people,” said Daelyn Houser, OneGenAway’s Alabama manager. “If you need food, we will load up your car with the best of what we have.”

The food pantry will be a drive-thru and it does not require paperwork or registration to receive the groceries. The groceries are first come, first served, and recipients, are encouraged to arrive early.

“Schools are starting back up again, and we hope that families experiencing food insecurity during this time are blessed by the groceries we provide,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “We hope it’s a weight off our neighbors’ shoulders.”

Anyone that is interested in volunteering should arrive at 7:30 a.m.

One Generation Away is a nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by Chris and Elaine Whitney. The organization rescues and receives high-quality food and distributes it free of charge to those in need in Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Northwestern Florida.

