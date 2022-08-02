Deals
Madison County Schools prioritizing safety entering new year

Back-to-School: Madison County
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in two of north Alabama’s largest school districts, Madison County and Madison City Schools, will head back to the classroom on August 3.

Madison County School’s Superintendent, Allen Perkins, says that faculty and staff are ready to give it their all this school year.

“Everyone’s looking forward to getting our students back into our classrooms so that we can continue the task, the job, the service of giving our kids the very best at a high level and in a safe environment,” Perkins said.

The school system has put effort into revamping its safety procedures, including a robust alarm system and a resource officer in every school in the district.

“Even if something tragic didn’t take place, this is a focus we still have,” Perkins said. “We don’t take it lightly that we have been entrusted with our students. Our parents have entrusted us with their students.”

Perkins said keeping students safe supports his belief in the fundamental reason for education.

“Michelangelo says ‘I saw the angel in the stone, then I carved it until I set it free,’” he said. “That’s what educators are. They’re educational sculptors.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

