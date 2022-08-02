Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area.

In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year.

Proof of residency can be done by showing a piece of mail.

If a parent does not have proof because they live with a family member, the parent and the homeowner or tenant must fill out a residency affidavit.

By signing the affidavit, the parent and homeowner agree to a residential visit to verify that the student lives there.

Carter Watkins of Madison County Schools said while a student’s residency application is processed, they are allowed to attend school.

However, if their Proof of Residency Affidavit application is denied, they will have 10-days to transition to another school.

