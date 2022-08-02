Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday a federal judge sentenced John Lance Cameron, 58, of Dutton, Alabama to 188 months in prison in connection with two bank robberies. Cameron pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery in March.

On November 25, 2020, Cameron entered Pinnacle Bank located on Gadsden Highway in Trussville and demanded money from the teller. Cameron told the teller he had a firearm and threatened to shoot her, he appeared to be frightened and left with no money.

Two hours later, Cameron entered BBVA Compass Bank on Montgomery Highway in Hoover, Alabama. Cameron went to the teller and pulled out a plastic bag and said to them “I want your money.” Cameron then lifted his shirt to expose a dark-colored firearm with a wooden handle in his waistband and said, “Don’t die over a few dollars.” Cameron left the bank with $19,100.

U.S District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced Cameron.

“We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of the Hoover, Trussville, and Birmingham Police Departments and the FBI in tracking down this defendant and securing the evidence against him,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “Focusing on the most violent repeat offenders, we will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make our communities and individuals who are impacted by violent crimes safer.”

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

FBI investigated the case along with the Birmingham Police Department, Hoover Police Department, and Trussville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.

