HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the City of Dothan announced Tuesday that they will have a signed memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create the new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.

The institute will focus on key areas such as education, agricultural research and economic development.

For education, genomics education in Wiregrass School and the general public includes learning experiences, student trips, workforce certifications, summer programs and internships.

In agricultural research, there will be genomics research on Alabama peanuts that will include collaboration with local farmers, high school agriculture programs, Auburn University and the Wiregrass Research Extension Center. According to HudsonAlpha, this research will be used to create a new variety of drought and disease-resistant peanuts.

On the economic development end, the institute will focus on the recruitment of agriculture tech start-up companies and the creation of an eco-system for entrepreneurs and small businesses driving a destination for technology and innovation.

HudsonAlpha has generated a $3.2 billion impact for Alabama, created 2,300 jobs and recruited more than 45 biotech companies to their campus in Huntsville, since 2006.

“Today a new economy rooted in innovation, growth and education takes hold in Dothan and the Wiregrass,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said in a statement. “We are truly excited about this partnership with HudsonAlpha. They are a major driver of economic, education and research activity in our state and have a proven track record of success. I am confident, working collaboratively with our community partners, that this initiative will have a long-lasting and transformative effect on our area.”

The HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is planning to begin working in the area on Oct. 1, 2022. Dothan is planning to establish an innovation center in downtown Dothan to house the institute at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.