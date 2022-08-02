Deals
Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night the Hartselle City School board voted to name Sabrina Buettner the interim superintendent. The vote was 4-1 with board member Venita Jones as the no vote.

According to the Hartselle Enquirer, Buettner worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years as a district administrator before she retired.

The Jacksonville State University alumni currently serves as the chairperson of the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame and attends Hartselle First United Methodist Church.

After 34 years in education, Dr. Dee Dee Jones will retire after serving as the superintendent since 2017. Buettner will officially take on the position on September 1, and her contract will last until December 31 or until a permanent superintendent is hired.

According to the Hartselle Enquirer, board president Dr. James Joy said that the next steps are to approve and post a job listing for the open position. After that, the board will narrow down the applicants to a list of finalists who will sit for public interviews before a decision is made.

Board member Randy Sparkman said that the board is considering a town hall type of meeting or survey to receive community feedback on

