Get ready to party at Pilgrimage Music Festival

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While summer is slowing down, there are still some great music festivals to check out!

Pilgrimage Music Festival is getting ready for it’s 8th year Franklin, Tennessee. The Americana style music festival is always a favorite amongst music fans. This year is expected to be no different.

With headliners like Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and more, fans are excited to get back to the music they love. The festival features many local artists as well as food trucks and other attractions to keep the party going all weekend long.

Holding true to it’s name, the festival also hosts an Americana Music Triangle Experience. This an area dedicated to the spaces and places making music history on the map from Nashville to Memphis and New Orleans. The three areas make up the Americana Music Triangle.

This year, Huntsville is featured in the experience as well as the iconic Shoals area.

Tickets are on sale now with VIP options available. For more fun, check out PilgrimageMusicFestival.com.

