Foggy start Tuesday, scattered rain & storms possible with the heat index climbing

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for several counties through 8:00 AM CDT for visibility less than ¼ mile in some locations, please slow down and have your headlights on.

Fog will mix out by 9:00 AM leaving us mainly sunny with a few isolated showers moving in form the north, some rainfall may be heavy at times. The heat index will climb into the triple digits during the afternoon hours, be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Additional, pop-up rain showers and storms are expected through the afternoon into the early evening hours.

We will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s, areas of patchy and dense fog will likely develop before daybreak. More sunshine on Wednesday will boost high temperatures into the low to middle 90s, a few stray rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon. A typical summer pattern will stay in place for Thursday through the weekend with highs staying in the low to middle 90s with high humidity and thunderstorms developing each afternoon.

For now, the tropics will remain quiet with no areas of concern at the moment.

