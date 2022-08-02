Drier & Warmer Today

What a difference a day can make! Seeing plenty doses of sunshine across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with temperatures currently sitting in the low and mid 80s. Feels like temperatures are nearly ten degrees warmer though, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water. As we head into the rest of the afternoon, highs will be soaring into the low and mid 90s with heat indices likely in the triple digits. We could see some brief relief from the heat with a few pop-up showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours, but rain chances are looking slim to none. Any activity will be ending by sunset with a few clouds lingering overnight. Overnight lows will be falling into the low 70s.

Expect more heat and humidity through much of the work week with high pressure continuing to build across the region. This will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices remaining near the triple digit mark. Each day will have a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms mainly by the afternoon and evening hours, but most areas should likely stay dry.

We could see slightly higher rain chances toward the end of the work week and into the weekend, but the forecast will likely stay in a typical summertime pattern for the foreseeable future.

