Decatur man arrested on domestic violence charge after breaking into residence

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man on a domestic violence charge after breaking into a Decatur residence on July 31.

Officers responded to a residence on Kelly Avenue SW in response to a burglary call. When officers arrived, they located the victim and found that the residence had been broken into.

During the burglary, the victim was assaulted by the suspect. Officers also learned that the suspect and victim had previously been in a dating relationship.

Estanislao Jeronimo, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested. Jeronimo was charged with first-degree domestic violence. While he was being booked into the Morgan County Jail, officers found cocaine in Jeronimo’s possession.

Jeronimo was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail in lieu of an $11,000 bond.

