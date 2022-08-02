Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on I-75. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, lost control. The vehicle went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Officials said the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 7 months old to 11 years old.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat and was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby properly.

Officials did not release additional information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
According to ALEA, Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the...
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

Latest News

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Home where man’s body was found encased in concrete now on the market
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership
HudsonAlpha and Dothan announce Wiregrass partnership
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies