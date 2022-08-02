Deals
An inventor of the one of the first planes is from right here in north Alabama

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUMP, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a small town in Alabama known as Hump. While not many people even know where it is, one man from the area helped pave the way for modern day aviation.

William Lafayette Quick was an inventor who took interest in the environment around him. After paying close attention to how dragonflies and buzzards flew around the sky, he got to work in designing one of the first planes with a working cockpit.

Jeff and Cori Taylor tell the story of how Mr. Quick’s design came to be and how his invention was pivotal to aviation as we know it.

