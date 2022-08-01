Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University.

The Huntsville Police Department says that Maximo Pacheco Jr. 44, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The second victim is expected to survive according to the Huntsville Police Department. At this time, HPD believes that speed and alcohol were the primary factors that led to the crash.

The person that was seriously injured in the crash has been taken to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

