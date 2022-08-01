One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University.

The person that was seriously injured in the crash has been taken to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

