One dead, one in critical condition following a wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle car accident Sunday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI the single-vehicle car accident happened at 5001 Adventist Boulevard Sunday night. Webster said the accident happened when a car hit and tree. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

Huntsville Police are investigating the deadly accident. This is an ongoing investigation.

