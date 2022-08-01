Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

One dead, one in critical condition following a wreck

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle car accident Sunday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI the single-vehicle car accident happened at 5001 Adventist Boulevard Sunday night. Webster said the accident happened when a car hit and tree. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

Huntsville Police are investigating the deadly accident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who passed on Thursday night.
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured
Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
One man was injured after a shooting Sunday morning.
One man injured in Sunday shooting
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls