New owners of a haunted house attraction in Scottsboro bringing new changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One haunted house attraction in Scottsboro is getting a facelift. A new set of owners are set to make changes after the former owner faces legal troubles.

The new attraction will be named Bedlem, which means chaos and confusion. It’s an overhaul of the old attraction that had been previously owned by 51 year old Greg Gamble.

According to court documents, Gamble was arrested in June and charged with forcible sodomy and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Prior to buying the haunted house, the new owners Corey Hale, Jeremy Rowell, and Blaine Bradley are all aware of Gamble’s allegations.

Now, they are looking to change the community’s outlook on the attraction. The new owners are also looking to give back to the community. Rowell told WAFF they’re planning to use a portion of their proceeds to donate to CASA of North Sand Mountain.

Speaking on CASA, he said “They are just wonderful. I mean, they help so many families and so many children in bad spots and stuff. We’re definitely excited to do this and be able to take advantage and help other folks too and help the kids as well.”

Rowell said they’ve got seven weeks to finish, but they’re optimistic their new venue will be ready by Halloween.

