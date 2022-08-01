Morning storms with heavy rainfall expected Monday

Good Monday morning! We will start off this work week with a few pockets of light rainfall and very muggy conditions, temps are warm already in the 70s with areas of patchy fog into NE Alabama.

Models are hinting at yet another round of heavier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms for the mid to late morning hours, coverage will likely be scattered in nature with better coverage into Middle Tennessee. After the late morning round of storms, skies will slowly clear out into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s. Winds today will be breezy at times gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the west. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with some areas of fog developing by daybreak Tuesday, lows will stay warm in the low to middle 70s.

We are expecting more sunshine for Tuesday along with warmer temps and higher humidity, the heat index will climb into the triple digits for the afternoon. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop into Tuesday afternoon.

The pattern will settle down just a bit for the rest of the week with things feeling more August-like. Highs each day will be in the low to middle 90s with high humidity. Pop-up showers and storms will be expected each afternoon for the Wednesday through Friday period.

