Man charged with manslaughter for death caused by DUI

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been charged with manslaughter after the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, killing his passenger.

According to the Florence Police Department, toxicology reports show that Charles Villagran had methamphetamine and other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

In May of 2021, Villagran was driving on Darby Dr. in Florence with Pamela Hill in the passenger seat when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hill was found deceased in the passenger seat.

Court documents show that along with methamphetamine, Villagran had Alprazolam, amphetamine and delta-9-THC in his body.

Villagran is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

