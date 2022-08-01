Deals
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI

Villagran was charged with homicide for a death caused by a DUI crash.
Villagran was charged with homicide for a death caused by a DUI crash.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been charged with homicide after the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, killing his passenger.

According to the Florence Police Department, toxicology reports show that Charles Villagran had methamphetamine and other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

In May of 2021, Villagran was driving on Darby Dr. in Florence with Pamela Hill in the passenger seat when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hill was found deceased in the passenger seat.

Villagran is currently being help at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

