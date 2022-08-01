Deals
Light to Moderate Rain Continuing This Afternoon

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Soggy start to the day with light to moderate rainfall continuing this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. As we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, plan on a few more isolated to scattered showers and storms, but it likely will not be as widespread in comparison to earlier today. Nonetheless, flash flooding will still be a primary hazard for areas that have received repeated heavy rainfall, so make sure you are taking it easy on the roadways. With rain chances and a good bit of cloud cover today, afternoon highs will be staying on the cooler side topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Expect mainly dry conditions as we head into the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping back into the low and mid 70s.

A warmer and drier pattern will start shaping up for the rest of your work week and into the weekend with an upper level ridge building across the region. Each day will feature isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs soaring back into the low and mid 90s. Heat indices will be climbing back in the triple digits, so get ready to hydrate!

