Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the flooding situation Monday morning, confirming Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 30 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

He said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

Authorities said 15 of the deaths are reported in Knott County. Four of those deaths are children. The governor said the oldest was in second grade.

Six deaths are confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County.

Beshear said the number of missing is in the hundreds. He says search and rescue crews are still running into areas where it’s difficult to get to.

He said more than 12,000 people are still without power, but that’s down from over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected.

