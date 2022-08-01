HPD hosting obstacle course Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house Saturday morning at the Huntsville K0 Training Field.

In a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, the course will be open Saturday from 8-10 a.m.

The Huntsville Police Department says that anyone interested in joining the force is invited to attend the event and an informal meet and greet at the same time.

Huntsville Police is seeking the finest men and women to join its ranks. Interested candidates are invited to an... Posted by Huntsville Police Department on Monday, August 1, 2022

