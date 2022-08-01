HPD hosting obstacle course Saturday
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house Saturday morning at the Huntsville K0 Training Field.
In a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, the course will be open Saturday from 8-10 a.m.
The Huntsville Police Department says that anyone interested in joining the force is invited to attend the event and an informal meet and greet at the same time.
