Florence woman arrested for stabbing sister

Erickson allegedly stabbed her sister with a screwdriver according to the Florence Police...
Erickson allegedly stabbed her sister with a screwdriver according to the Florence Police Department.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman has been arrested for stabbing her sister with a screwdriver Saturday.

According to the Florence Police Department, Samantha Erickson stabbed her sister after the two had gotten into a fight over food.

Officers discovered the stabbing when responding to a welfare check call on Prospect St. officers say the woman had a small puncture wound on her arm.

Erickson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

