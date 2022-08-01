Florence woman arrested for stabbing sister

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman has been arrested for stabbing her sister with a screwdriver Saturday.

According to the Florence Police Department, Samantha Erickson stabbed her sister after the two had gotten into a fight over food.

Officers discovered the stabbing when responding to a welfare check call on Prospect St. officers say the woman had a small puncture wound on her arm.

Erickson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and was released on a $2,500 bond.

