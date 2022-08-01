Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 29, a family dispute on 340 Gillespie Road at Madison Pines Apartments led to someone being shot and injured.

Upon a Madison police officer’s arrival, they found two siblings arguing, a shot was fired and one sustained a life-threatening injury.

At this time the victim has not been identified, but they have been transported to the hospital.

According to Madison PD Captain Lamar Anderson, investigators have one family member in custody at this time, they are not arrested.

The incident is isolated and the public is not in danger.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
One man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb Co.
Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb Co.

Latest News

Preparing students and drivers for the upcoming school year
Preparing students and drivers for the upcoming school year
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins