Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 29, a family dispute on 340 Gillespie Road at Madison Pines Apartments led to someone being shot and injured.

Upon a Madison police officer’s arrival, they found two siblings arguing, a shot was fired and one sustained a life-threatening injury.

At this time the victim has not been identified, but they have been transported to the hospital.

According to Madison PD Captain Lamar Anderson, investigators have one family member in custody at this time, they are not arrested.

The incident is isolated and the public is not in danger.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

