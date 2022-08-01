Deals
Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.

Huntsville Revisited is a local museum that archives the people, places and events of Madison County. And considering it’s huge Facebook following, it’s safe to say people in this area love the nostalgia of old Huntsville.

William Hampton is the founder of Huntsville Revisited and shared with Payton about his love for history and sharing it with others.

Visit the museum located at 2007 North Memorial Parkway and join the fun on the Huntsville Revisited Facebook page.

