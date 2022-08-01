Decatur woman arrested on second-degree burglary and other charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 2, 2022, a Decatur resident reported a burglary at their residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street NW while at home.

During the Decatur Police Department’s investigation 45-year-old Lolita Marjorie Amerson was developed as a suspect in the burglary. A warrant for burglary in the second degree was obtained for her arrest/

On Saturday Amerson was stopped by Decatur police while driving for traffic violations. Amerson was found in possession of cocaine and attempted to run from officers.

According to Decatur Police, Amerson resisted arrest and hit an officer. Amerson was charged with burglary in the second degree, assault in the second degree. attempting to elude, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a controlled substance, improper lights, and lane change without a proper signal.

Amerson is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $9,700 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.