Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
One man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
One man injured in Sunday shooting
Police say Chi McDade was shot and killed Tuesday night by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old...
Alabama A&M mourns the loss of recent graduate and former cheerleader

Latest News

Processed chicken is seen in this file photo. The federal government on Monday announced...
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country could soon get more help with...
Senate voting on care for veterans exposed to burn pits
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight