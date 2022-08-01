Deals
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

According to ALEA, Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the...
According to ALEA, Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Both Rodgers and the 14-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Cullman County 1669. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

