18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder.
Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This shooting is under investigation.
Harris was transported to the Madison County Jail and is being held with a $60,000 bond.
