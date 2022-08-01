Deals
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder

The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

Harris was transported to the Madison County Jail and is being held with a $60,000 bond.

