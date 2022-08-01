1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Albertville on Monday morning.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North.

The person that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the person’s identity has not been released.

Albertville Police Department traffic homicide investigators are investigating the death.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.