1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

The story will be updated once further information is released.

