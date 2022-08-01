1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

The story will be updated once further information is released.

