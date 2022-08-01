1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Another person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This shooting is under investigation.
The story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.