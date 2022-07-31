Widespread Showers & Storms This Afternoon

Tracking a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures currently sitting in the mid and upper 80s. Expect additional development as we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening with concerns for localized flash flooding due to heavy rainfall. Most activity will be diminishing by the late evening hours with drier conditions overnight. Overnight lows will be falling back into the low and mid 70s.

On Monday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible by the early morning hours, so make sure you grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Another round of showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns for communities that have seen repeated heavy downpours, but overall coverage is looking much lower. With thick cloud cover still sticking around, afternoon highs will be staying in the mid to upper 80s.

Upper level ridging will start building on Tuesday, which will bring back drier and warmer conditions throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. We still could see some isolated to scattered showers and storms each day, but coverage will stay rather minimal. Plan on afternoon highs to return to the low and mid 90s as we kick off the first week of August.

